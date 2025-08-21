Should you opt for Roadside Assistance cover while purchasing car insurance? Here's your comprehensive guide to RSA

The Indian automobile market has been witnessing a dynamic transformation over the last few years. The consumer preference, market scenario have been going through a lot of changes. Naturally, this is propelling the evolution in the industries that are connected with the automobile sector. The insurance sector is directly involved with the automobile industry, and it is not immune to the evolution. Personalised Offers on Mahindra BE 6 Check Offers Check Offers Roadside Assistance (RSA) coverage offers much-needed peace of mind and a hassle-free ownership experience.

If you own a car or are planning to buy one, you may have come across the term Roadside Assistance (RSA). The RSA is a coverage that offers much-needed relief to the vehicle owner whose vehicle breaks down or has a mechanical failure on the road or at some place or situation from where he or she cannot drive it to the nearest workshop. With the increasing awareness about a trouble-free ownership experience and surging focus on road trips among vehicle owners, demand for RSA is growing fast.

Subscribing to RSA safeguards the vehicle owners from the hassle in case of a breakdown. Without the cover, it can be overwhelming for the vehicle owner to be stranded in unfamiliar places without any access to a mechanic. Whether the key is lost, the vehicle runs out of fuel, having an RSA plan can get the vehicle owner out of an emergency situation.

According to Grand View Research, the Indian vehicle roadside assistance market is projected to reach $2,853.6 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9 per cent from 2025 to 2030. In 2024 alone, the market generated $1,819.0 million in revenue. Towing services were the largest revenue churner in this space in 2024, while tyre replacement is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming days.

Usually, the RSA cover comes as an inherent component of most of the comprehensive car insurance plans. However, standard comprehensive car insurance plans do not offer RSA. The vehicle owner needs to purchase it as an add-on cover with their base car insurance policy.

Some parts of India see heavy rainfall, which often results in waterlogging and a flood situation. In those regions, the monsoon sees a larger number of RSA service calls. Speaking to HT Auto, Charu Kaushal, Managing Director, Allianz Partners India, said that during monsoons, a significant surge in cases related to hydrolock, electrical failures, and battery drain, especially in flood-prone zones, is witnessed. “We typically see a 25–35 per cent increase in RSA calls during the monsoon. Cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata are the most impacted, with certain low-lying zones being the most impacted. These spikes are now predictable, and we proactively deploy resources and geofence high-risk areas, ensuring faster TAT and readiness,” he said further.

Roadside assistance: What, how and who

Roadside services vary depending on the company, but often include services such as towing, changing a flat tyre, fuel delivery, locksmith services, battery jump-start, winching, etc.

Such services are offered against a monthly or annual fee. Besides that, there is an option to pay per incident for roadside assistance. In that case, instead of paying every year whether the vehicle owner uses the service or not, he or she can pay when the help is needed.

Roadside assistance coverage can be subscribed to from different service providers. Car insurance companies provide the coverage, which is the most used option. Apart from that, roadside assistance coverage can be availed through some organisational membership programs, car manufacturers, credit card companies, etc.

Electric vehicles too avail RSA service

Like their ICE counterparts, the electric vehicles also require RSA service. While EVs are generally reliable, the rainy season brings its own set of challenges. EV users often face concerns like range anxiety due to charger access issues during heavy rains, or minor connectivity hiccups with home charging units and wall boxes. These may not be major breakdowns, but they require RSA. This is propelling the electric vehicle owners as well to opt for RSA.