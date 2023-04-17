Home / Car Bike / Skoda has discontinued this car from India. Here's why

Skoda has discontinued this car from India. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 06:10 PM IST

Skoda Auto India has decided to discontinue Octavia sedan from the market. Here we tell the reason behind this decision.

Since new emission norms came into force from April 1, several cars are set to retire from the Indian market. With the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Phase-2 is now imposed, Skoda has discontinued Octavia sedan for the country's market, reports Live Hindustan.

The logo of Skoda carmaker.(REUTERS)
The logo of Skoda carmaker.(REUTERS)

According to the company, the decision to discontinue the Skoda Octavia in the country was taken following the low demand for sedans in the segment and the implementation of the new emission norms.

ALSO READ: Skoda launches Onyx edition of Kushaq SUV in India, model priced at 12.39 lakh

Skoda Auto India has dropped the Octavia from its lineup. Now the automaker is left with the Kushaq, Superb and Kodiaq models. The new generation Skoda Octavia was competing with the entry level luxury cars. However, due to limited takers for the model, the company did not update it with the new norms, which led to its discontinuation.

Octavia sedan was equipped with a normal 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, which was capable of generating 188bhp power and 320Nm peak torque. It was mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda is one of the few Indian automakers with a lineup that has received a 5-star safety rating. Skoda Kushaq was already in the list of the safest cars. Whereas, Slavia was recently tested by Global NCAP and was given a 5 star rating.

Skoda Auto India may also discontinue the Superb sedan from market and come with an updated version next year. Apart from this, the Octavia may also make a comeback as the Octavia RS. However, Skoda has no plans to bring these models to India soon.

This year, the company has many unique limited editions planned for the Kushaq and Slavia, while the Enyaq IV electric SUV is set to debut in early 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
car news climate crisis carbon emission automobile industry skoda + 3 more
car news climate crisis carbon emission automobile industry skoda + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out