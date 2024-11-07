Skoda Kylaq: Can it carve space in the highly competitive Indian sub-compact SUV segment

Kylaq's launch in India shows how Skoda is desperate to ramp up its game in India. As a key part of the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 strategy, which is spearheaded by Skoda, the Kylaq comes trying to leverage the maddening demand the sub-four metre compact SUV segment has been witnessing over the last couple of years. However, despite Skoda bringing the SUV at an aggressive pricing, it remains a question if Skoda will be able to grab a sizeable share of the pie or not.

Skoda has set an ambitious target of selling 100,000 units of Kylaq SUV by 2026. Clearly, the automaker is betting big on the SUV. Now, the question is will Skoda Kylaq be able to live up to expectations in a market where the consumers have become really demanding? Here is a quick look at what Skoda Kylaq has to offer to live up to the expectations.

Skoda Kylaq: Design

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins select Volkswagen siblings, the new Skoda Kylaq comes as the brand's smallest SUV yet. The Kylaq has debuted Skoda's Modern-Solid design language featuring split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The automaker's signature butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. Some other design elements include LED headlamps, LED DRL, sharp Bohemian Crystal influenced cuts and creases, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails etc.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a spacious interior that is fitted with six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row. Skoda says the cabin can be configured in either a single or a dual-tone theme. Select variants of the sub-compact SUV will be offered with an electric sunroof and Skoda is additionally giving the option for features such as cruise control and leatherette seats. The Skoda Kylaq's boot size stands at 446 litres, which can be expanded to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down. Other notable features inside the cabin of this SUV include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets an eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster that provides information regarding speed, tyre pressure warnings, and cruise control.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.