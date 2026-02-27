Edit Profile
    Skoda Kylaq gets benefits of up to ₹50,000

    Skoda is providing benefits up to 50,000 on the Kylaq, including discounts on MY25 and MY26 models and a 50% reduction on a one-year maintenance package.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 9:01 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Skoda Auto India is offering benefits of up to 50,000 on the Kylaq. The company is offering discounts on MY25 and MY26 models, along with a few benefits such as 50 per cent off on a one-year Skoda Maintenance Package. There is also an assured gift with every purchase. It is important to note that these benefits are for a limited time only, and there might be certain terms and conditions. So, we would request interested customers to get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships, as they would be able to help you with full details.

    Skoda Kylaq is offered with one petrol engine that comes mated to two transmission options.
    Skoda Kylaq is offered with one petrol engine that comes mated to two transmission options.

    What are the specifications of the Skoda Kylaq?

    The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113.4 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission with an option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    How's the design and what platform is used for the Skoda Kylaq?

    The Kylaq is based on the MQB A0 IN architecture, a modular platform developed for India focused models within the Volkswagen Group portfolio. Styled in line with Skoda’s Modern Solid philosophy, the SUV features a bold blacked out grille, sharp LED lighting elements, and a muscular stance that gives it strong road presence.

    With 189 mm of ground clearance, it is well suited for varied road conditions. Customers can choose between 16 inch and 17 inch alloy wheels depending on the variant.

    How's the cabin and what are the features of the Skoda Kylaq?

    Inside, the Kylaq offers a practical yet contemporary layout. The dashboard is anchored by a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

    Comfort features include 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, and a wireless phone charging pad. The overall layout focuses on ease of use while offering modern convenience.

    What are the safety credentials of the Skoda Kylaq?

    The Kylaq has secured a 5 star rating from BNCAP, underlining its strong safety credentials. Standard safety equipment includes:

    6 airbags

    Electronic Stability Control

    Multi Collision Braking

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Additionally, Hill Hold Control is available on the Signature Plus and Prestige variants.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
