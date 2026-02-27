Skoda Kylaq gets benefits of up to ₹50,000
Skoda is providing benefits up to ₹50,000 on the Kylaq, including discounts on MY25 and MY26 models and a 50% reduction on a one-year maintenance package.
Skoda Auto India is offering benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the Kylaq. The company is offering discounts on MY25 and MY26 models, along with a few benefits such as 50 per cent off on a one-year Skoda Maintenance Package. There is also an assured gift with every purchase. It is important to note that these benefits are for a limited time only, and there might be certain terms and conditions. So, we would request interested customers to get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships, as they would be able to help you with full details.
What are the specifications of the Skoda Kylaq?
The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113.4 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission with an option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
How's the design and what platform is used for the Skoda Kylaq?
The Kylaq is based on the MQB A0 IN architecture, a modular platform developed for India focused models within the Volkswagen Group portfolio. Styled in line with Skoda’s Modern Solid philosophy, the SUV features a bold blacked out grille, sharp LED lighting elements, and a muscular stance that gives it strong road presence.
With 189 mm of ground clearance, it is well suited for varied road conditions. Customers can choose between 16 inch and 17 inch alloy wheels depending on the variant.
How's the cabin and what are the features of the Skoda Kylaq?
Inside, the Kylaq offers a practical yet contemporary layout. The dashboard is anchored by a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster.
Comfort features include 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, and a wireless phone charging pad. The overall layout focuses on ease of use while offering modern convenience.
What are the safety credentials of the Skoda Kylaq?
The Kylaq has secured a 5 star rating from BNCAP, underlining its strong safety credentials. Standard safety equipment includes:
6 airbags
Electronic Stability Control
Multi Collision Braking
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Additionally, Hill Hold Control is available on the Signature Plus and Prestige variants.
