Skoda Kylaq gets benefits of up to ₹50,000

Skoda Auto India is offering benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the Kylaq. The company is offering discounts on MY25 and MY26 models, along with a few benefits such as 50 per cent off on a one-year Skoda Maintenance Package. There is also an assured gift with every purchase. It is important to note that these benefits are for a limited time only, and there might be certain terms and conditions. So, we would request interested customers to get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships, as they would be able to help you with full details.

Skoda Kylaq is offered with one petrol engine that comes mated to two transmission options.