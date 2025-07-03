Tata Harrier EV bookings open: Here's everything you should know

Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for its highly anticipated Harrier EV, starting from July 2, 2025, with a token amount of ₹21,000. This all-electric flagship SUV was unveiled on June 3, 2025, and marks a major step in Tata’s electrification journey. The Harrier EV is available in five variants—Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered, and the top-spec Empowered AWD—with prices ranging from ₹21.49 lakh to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier EV is offered with two battery pack options.

Design: Familiar Yet Futuristic

At first glance, the Harrier EV retains much of the bold and muscular design of its ICE counterpart. However, several EV-specific updates set it apart. The front end now features a closed-off grille for improved aerodynamics and a redesigned bumper with satin silver vertical slats that assist in cooling internal components like the battery and electric motors.

The connected LED DRLs stretch across the front fascia, giving the SUV a modern look. From the side, the silhouette remains familiar, but it now rides on aero-optimized 18-inch alloy wheels designed to enhance efficiency. Interestingly, the Harrier EV doesn’t adopt the flush door handles seen on newer Tata models like the Curvv EV or Altroz 2025. At the rear, the connected LED tail-lamps remain, with a subtly updated bumper rounding off the look.

Interior: Premium Tech and Terrain Control

The cabin design echoes the diesel-powered Harrier but features several high-tech upgrades. Highlights include a massive 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument panel can even mirror navigation maps for better driver convenience.

Tata Harrier EV will be offered in four colour schemes.

One of the standout additions is a new rotary terrain selector offering six modes: Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl, and Custom, enhancing its off-road versatility.

Powertrain & Range: Built on the new acti.ev+ Architecture

Built on Tata’s new acti.ev plus architecture, the Harrier EV is the brand’s first all-electric AWD vehicle, joining the ranks of earlier AWD models like the Aria, Hexa, and Safari.

The electric SUV is offered with two battery pack options—65 kWh and 75 kWh. The 65 kWh variant delivers 538 km (MIDC) of range and offers performance similar to the RWD versions of the 75 kWh variant.

The larger 75 kWh battery is available in two drivetrain configurations:

RWD: 235 bhp, 315 Nm, 627 km range (MIDC)

QWD (AWD): 391 bhp, 504 Nm, 622 km range (MIDC)

These figures make the Harrier EV not only the most powerful Tata EV yet but also one of the longest-range electric SUVs in its class.

Rivals

Tata Harrier EV will be going against the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.