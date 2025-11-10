This Tata Electric SUV has a waiting period of nearly 3 months

The newly launched Tata Harrier EV has seen strong demand across India, leading to longer delivery timelines for certain variants. The base Adventure trim currently has the longest waiting period, extending up to 2.5 to 3 months (around 10 to 12 weeks). The mid-level variant is expected to be delivered within a month to 2 months, while the top-end trim takes around a month to reach buyers. Personalised Offers on Tata Harrier EV Check Offers Check Offers Depending on the variant, the cabin theme of the Tata Harrier EV changes.

Tata Harrier EV: Variants and price range

The Harrier EV is available in five key variants — Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered, and Empowered AWD. Prices range from ₹21.49 lakh to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Each variant offers a distinct mix of technology, features, and design elements, catering to both urban EV buyers and adventure enthusiasts looking for a capable SUV with electric performance.

Battery, range and performance highlights

The Harrier EV is built on Tata’s advanced acti.ev+ platform and comes with two battery pack options — a 65 kWh unit offering up to 538 km of range, and a 75 kWh unit delivering over 620 km (MIDC), depending on drivetrain. The rear-wheel-drive setup produces around 235 bhp and 315 Nm, while the all-wheel-drive variant offers a stronger 391 bhp and 504 Nm, ensuring excellent performance across terrains.

The Harrier EV is the flagship electric vehicle that Tata Motors sell in the Indian market.

Premium cabin and technology

Inside, the Harrier EV combines technology and luxury with a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 540° camera, and six terrain modes, including Rock, Mud, and Snow. It also features ADAS, connected car technology, and a digital rear-view mirror — making it one of the most feature-rich electric SUVs in its class.

Strong demand indicates growing EV acceptance

The high waiting period reflects India’s growing confidence in premium electric vehicles. The Harrier EV’s bold styling, long range, and advanced features have positioned it as a benchmark in the mid-size electric SUV space. Customers looking to buy the SUV — particularly the base Adventure variant — are advised to place orders early, as waiting times could stretch further with rising demand.

Rivals

The Harrier EV is a direct rival to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.