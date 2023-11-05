close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Tata Motors offers on Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Harrier | Check discounts

Tata Motors offers on Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Harrier | Check discounts

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2023 08:48 PM IST

Tata is offering a total discount of ₹1.4 lakh on pre-facelift models of Harrier and Safari, including cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate bonuses.

Are you considering buying a car? Well, you're lucky this festive season, as Tata Motors has some enticing discounts on their range of cars throughout November. Let's break down Tata's discount offers.

New-look Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs
New-look Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs

Tata Tiago and Tigor:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For petrol models, Tata is extending a generous total discount of up to 55,000. This comprehensive offer includes a cash discount of 35,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000, and a corporate discount of 5,000, Live Hindustan reported.

In CNG variants, Tata is providing an discount of approximately 75,000 (comprising 50,000 cash, 20,000 exchange, and 5,000 corporate bonus) for the older single-cylinder models of both Tiago and Tigor. However, the newer twin-cylinder models receive a more modest consumer discount of 20,000.

Tata Punch and Altroz:

Tata Punch comes with a corporate discount, ranging from 5,000 to 10,000, depending on the dealer and state.

On the other hand, Tata Altroz offers a total discount of up to 35,000, comprising a cash discount of 20,000, an additional 10,000 on the exchange offer, and a corporate bonus of 5,000.

Tata Harrier (pre-facelift models):

This is an opportune time to consider the Harrier, as Tata is offering a substantial total discount of 1.4 lakh. This includes a cash discount of 75,000, an exchange offer of 50,000, and an additional corporate discount of 15,000.

Tata Safari (pre-facelift models):

Much like the Harrier, Tata is providing an impressive total discount of 1.4 lakh on the Safari. This package comprises a cash discount of 75,000, an exchange offer of 50,000, and an extra corporate discount of 15,000.

Please note that these discounts may vary depending on the dealership and are subject to stock availability and location.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out