Tata's Tiago EV achieves 10,000-sales mark, deliveries began in Feb

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2023 03:30 PM IST

This electric version of the company's popular Tiago hatchback was launched in September last year.

Tata Motors has announced it has delivered 10,000 units of its Tiago EV, taking only 3 months to reach the milestone. The manufacturer commenced deliveries of Tiago EV in February, while the car itself was launched in September last year.

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.

“Since its launch, the Tiago EV has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10,000-delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stone unturned,” said Vivek Srivastava, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.

Continuing, Srivastava remarked that the electric model was introduced to ‘democratise’ the EV experience.

"It was a result of our ambition to fast-forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage the rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realised as 10,000 families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago EV," he said.

Deliveries made in 491 cities

In a statement on the occasion, Tata Motors said the model has already made its way to 491 cities, covering 11.2 million kms. It has also saved ‘1.6 million grams of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere,’ the release stated.

Deliveries began on February 3, and in the first batch, as many as 2,000 units reached their respective owners across 133 cities.

‘Fastest booked EV in India’

According to the company, by December 2022, it already had 20,000 orders for Tiago EV, of which around 50% were made in just 24 hours

Tiago EV: Price

It comes in XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux variants, and further sub-versions, taking the total number of variants to seven. The starting price is 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

(With ANI inputs)

