Tesla Model Y scores a solid 5-star rating at Euro NCAP: Top 5 safety features

Euro NCAP has just crash tested the Tesla Model Y, in which the electric SUV scored a full 5 stars. The crash test organisation evaluates vehicles in four main areas: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist technologies, with more stars indicating better performance. The program assigns star ratings from one to five, with five stars being the highest score, to help consumers compare vehicle safety. The Model Y is the only Tesla that is on sale in India.

The Tesla Model Y recently went on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹59.89 lakh ex-showroom. At this price, it has to go against the Kia EV6, MG Cyberster, Mini Countryman Electric, BYD Sealion 7 and Mercedes-Benz EQA.

Tesla Model Y: Top 5 safety features Safety Features Description 7 Airbags Includes a unique centre airbag between the front seats that adds an extra layer of protection for front occupants. Strong Structure and Crumple Zones Rigid body design with large impact-absorbing zones and a low battery-mounted centre of gravity that improves stability and reduces rollover risk. Electronic Safety Suite Includes Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation and Multi Collision Braking to improve stability and minimise secondary impacts. 360 Degree Camera Multiple cameras provide an overhead view that helps with parking and removing blind spots. Autopilot and ADAS Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and Lane Assist to enhance driver awareness and reduce accident risk. View All Prev Next

Here are the top five safety features of the Tesla Model Y:

7 airbags

Most of the cars now come with six airbags as standard. However, the Model Y takes it a step ahead with a seventh airbag that sits between the two front seats. This additional airbags create a barrier and an extra cushion of protection between the front occupants.

Strong structural safety and crumple zones

The Tesla Model Y has strong structural safety due to its rigid body, large front and rear crumple zones, and a low centre of gravity from the battery pack, which also reduces rollover risk. The crumple zones and the structure are there to absorb most of the impact and keep the cabin intact.

(Also read: MG Windsor EV zooms past 50,000 sales figure: Why is it so popular?)

Electronic safety suite

The Model Y is equipped with Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation and Multi-Collision Braking. The traction control system continuously observes the speed of both the front and rear wheels. In the event that the Model Y encounters a loss of traction, the system reduces wheel spin by regulating brake pressure and motor power. Then there is Roll-over mitigation that prevents vehicles from rolling over by using sensors to monitor the vehicle's stability and intervening when a rollover is imminent. It works by applying individual wheel brakes and reducing. Finally, there is the Multi-Collision Brake (MCB) that automatically applies the vehicle's brakes after an initial collision to prevent or reduce the severity of subsequent impacts.

360-degree camera

A 360 camera system in cars uses multiple cameras to provide a seamless, top-down "bird's-eye" view of the vehicle's surroundings, helping drivers with parking, manoeuvring, and avoiding blind spots.

Autopilot / ADAS

Autopilot of Tesla Model Y comes with several features. The first one is Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). It applies the brakes to prevent or reduce the severity of a frontal collision if the driver does not react in time. Then there is Blind-spot monitoring that warns of vehicles that might not be visible to the driver. Tesla Model Y also comes with Collision warning for unexpected obstacles that might be on the road. The brand also offers Lane Assist, which helps the driver to keep the car within the lane markings.