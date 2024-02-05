 Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations - Hindustan Times
News / Car and Bike / Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

PTI |
Feb 05, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Elon Musk's Tesla has been ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California.

A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay USD 1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla (Reuters)(REUTERS)
The logo of car manufacturer Tesla (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violation of laws involving storage and management of the waste, according to statements from several of 25 district attorneys offices in California involved in the case.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email seeking comment. The district attorneys' statements said Tesla cooperated with the investigation and acted to improve compliance with laws that were brought to its attention by the prosecutors.

“Electric vehicles play a role in environmental betterment, yet it's imperative to recognize that their production and maintenance yield detrimental waste," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

Tesla owns and operates approximately 57 car service centers and 18 solar energy facilities in California, and manufactures electric vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fremont.

The settlement includes USD 1.3 million in civil penalties, USD 200,000 to cover costs of the investigation, training of employees and third-party waste audits.

