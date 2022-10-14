This festive season, save up to 15,000 on these e-scooters. Details here

This Diwali, various companies have announced festive season deals on their e-scooters. The list includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Ampere, EVeium, and GT Force. With these offers, customers can save up to ₹15,000 on e-scooters.

Ampere: The offer is called ‘Go Electric Fest’ and is on the company's Magnus EX electric scooter. Valid till October 31, you can earn festive benefits of up to ₹4,000, and finance up to 95 per cent of the product's cost. Also, the company is giving attractive interest rates starting at 8.25 per cent.

EVeium: Deals have been announced on EVeium's 3 most popular models – Comet, Cosmo, and Czar. While Cosmo is available at a discount of ₹12,701 on a starting price of ₹1,39,200, Comet is cheaper by ₹15,401 on a starting cost of ₹1,84,900. Meanwhile, Czar carries a discount of ₹15,201 on a starting price of ₹2,07,700.

The deal can be availed at any EVeium showroom and is till October 31. You can also make online bookings, at ₹999.

GT Force: Under this, you can bring home GT Prime Plus and GT Flying at ₹5,000 off on each. While the former's market price is ₹56,692, that of the latter is ₹52,500. Hence, customers can buy these at ₹51,692 and ₹47,500 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON