This Maruti Suzuki SUV emerged as the most exported car in August: Report

Maruti Suzuki has been a leading car manufacturer in India over the years. It's new sports utility vehicle (SUV) Brezza has assumed the numero uno position in its segment. Not just in India, it has gained immense popularity abroad too. In August, 6,267 units of Brezza were exported, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

In August last year, a total of 2,452 Brezza Vitara units were exported. The latest Brezza has managed to edge past peers like Kia Celtos, Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Creta. To sum up, four Maruti models, three Hyundai models, two car models from Kia and a Nissan car are among top 10 exported cars in India.

Most in-demanding car



Outside India, the All New Brezza emerged as the most in-demanding car. With an annual growth of 155.59 per cent, it sold 6,267 units last month. Kia Celtos came second with 4,827 units, Nissan Sunny came third with 4,646 units, Hyundai Verna occupied fourth spot with 4,094 units while Maruti Swift came fifth with 3,113 units being exported out of India. The other models in the top 10 list included Hyundai Grand i10 (2,896 units), Maruti Baleno (2,855 units), Kia Sonnet (2,715 units), Maruti Dzire (2,406) and Hyundai Creta (2,404), the Live Hindustan reported.



As compared to last year, Maruti Celerio has been the most demanding car among exported cars. It has exported 892 units with an yearly growth of 5,475 per cent. But still, it remained on the 19th spot. With 2,171 units, Honda City occupied the 11th spot. Suzuki Jimmy (12th spot) exported 1,598 units, Maruti S-Presso (13) sold 1,531 units, Hyundai Aura (14) sold 1,400 units while Renault Kwid (15) exported 1,063 units. the other cars in the top 20 list included Maruti Ertiga, Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber and Maruti Ciaz.

