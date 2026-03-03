Top 5 upcoming cars expected to launch in March 2026

March 2026 is turning into one of the most action-packed months for the Indian car market this year. The line-up spans multiple segments, from a long-awaited compact SUV comeback and updated mainstream offerings to a new mass-market electric SUV and a high-performance luxury model. March 2026 will see major SUV launches across petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric segments in India.

What makes this month particularly interesting is the mix of strategies on display. Some brands are refreshing proven products, others are expanding their powertrain choices, and a few are entering entirely new spaces such as the growing EV segment. Here’s a look at the key launches and announcements expected in March 2026:

Renault Duster One of the most anticipated launches this month is the return of the Renault Duster. Once a major force in shaping India’s compact SUV market, the nameplate is making a comeback after a four-year gap.

The third-generation model, previewed in January 2026, comes with a sharper design and a more modern cabin. Key highlights include dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS.

Renault is expected to offer three engine options, including a strong-hybrid setup. This broader powertrain strategy could help the Duster compete more effectively in an increasingly crowded segment.

Launch date: March 17

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Toyota is set to make its entry into the mass-market EV segment with the Urban Cruiser Ebella, a badge-engineered version of the Maruti e Vitara.

The electric SUV will be offered with two battery options. The 49 kWh version produces 144 bhp and 189 Nm, while the larger 61 kWh battery delivers 174 bhp and 189 Nm. Claimed ARAI range figures stand at 440 km and 543 km respectively.

Toyota is supporting the Ebella with over 500 EV-enabled service touchpoints, an 8-year battery warranty, a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option and a 60 per cent buyback assurance scheme. It is expected to rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and VinFast VF6.

Launch date: TBA

Audi SQ8 Performance enthusiasts also have something to look forward to, Audi will introduce the SQ8 in India on March 17, positioning it between the standard Q8 and the range-topping RS Q8.

The SQ8 uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 507 bhp and 770 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and Audi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.1 seconds.

In India, it will compete with performance-oriented luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne GTS.

Launch date: March 17

Skoda Kushaq The Skoda Kushaq, first introduced in 2021, is set to receive a comprehensive facelift. Production has already begun, and prices are expected to be announced later this month.

The update brings revised LED lighting, subtle exterior tweaks and new interior upholstery. The SUV continues with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Features such as a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, a rear parking camera and a rear-seat massage function remain part of the package.

While engine options remain the same turbo-petrol units, the addition of a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the smaller engine is a notable change.

Launch date: TBA

MG Hector and MG Hector Plus MG is expected to expand the Hector and Hector Plus range by reintroducing diesel variants. When the SUVs were facelifted in December 2025, they were launched with a petrol-only powertrain.

No major design or feature revisions are anticipated. Both SUVs will continue to offer a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS.

The move to bring back diesel options is likely aimed at attracting buyers who prioritise torque and fuel efficiency for long-distance usage.

Launch date: TBA