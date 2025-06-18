Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Toyota launches 'Buy Now, Pay in Navratri' offer for Glanza and Hyryder

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2025 05:50 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces the ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’ campaign, allowing customers to defer EMIs for three months on the Glanza and Hyryder.

In an effort to make car ownership more accessible ahead of the upcoming festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced special limited-period offers on its Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Dubbed the ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’ campaign, the initiative allows customers to bring home their preferred Toyota model now and begin paying regular EMIs only after three months—just in time for Navratri celebrations.

The campaign includes a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99 token EMI and benefits up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh, valid at North India dealerships until June 30.
View Personalised Offers on
Toyota Glanza arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
The campaign includes a 99 token EMI and benefits up to 1 lakh, valid at North India dealerships until June 30.

This exclusive offer is available through Toyota dealerships across North India and is valid until June 30. It combines flexible finance options with value-added benefits, aiming to attract new buyers looking for convenience and affordability during the pre-festive period.

Deferred EMIs and Benefits Up to 1 Lakh

A major draw of this campaign is the deferred EMI scheme facilitated through Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Buyers of the Glanza or Hyryder can pay a token EMI of just 99 per month for the first three months. Regular EMIs begin after this period, aligning with the Navratri season—making the purchase timing feel festive and financially manageable.

Additionally, Toyota is offering total benefits of up to 1 lakh. These include five free services, a five-year extended warranty, exchange and corporate bonuses, and exclusive deals for Defence Personnel, providing an all-around value package.

(Also read: EVs vs hybrids: Toyota Chairman's emission claims raise new questions)

Overview: Glanza and Hyryder

The Toyota Glanza is a feature-rich premium hatchback powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It’s available with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox and starts at 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car competes with other premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, priced from 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom), caters to compact SUV buyers. It stands out with its strong-hybrid variant, offering superior fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The Hyryder rivals popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

With this festive campaign, Toyota is not only easing the financial entry into car ownership but also reinforcing its commitment to delivering practical and attractive mobility solutions for Indian buyers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Toyota launches 'Buy Now, Pay in Navratri' offer for Glanza and Hyryder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On