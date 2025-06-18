Toyota launches 'Buy Now, Pay in Navratri' offer for Glanza and Hyryder

In an effort to make car ownership more accessible ahead of the upcoming festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced special limited-period offers on its Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Dubbed the ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’ campaign, the initiative allows customers to bring home their preferred Toyota model now and begin paying regular EMIs only after three months—just in time for Navratri celebrations. View Personalised Offers on Toyota Glanza Check Offers The campaign includes a ₹ 99 token EMI and benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh, valid at North India dealerships until June 30.

This exclusive offer is available through Toyota dealerships across North India and is valid until June 30. It combines flexible finance options with value-added benefits, aiming to attract new buyers looking for convenience and affordability during the pre-festive period.

Deferred EMIs and Benefits Up to ₹ 1 Lakh

A major draw of this campaign is the deferred EMI scheme facilitated through Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Buyers of the Glanza or Hyryder can pay a token EMI of just ₹99 per month for the first three months. Regular EMIs begin after this period, aligning with the Navratri season—making the purchase timing feel festive and financially manageable.

Additionally, Toyota is offering total benefits of up to ₹1 lakh. These include five free services, a five-year extended warranty, exchange and corporate bonuses, and exclusive deals for Defence Personnel, providing an all-around value package.

(Also read: EVs vs hybrids: Toyota Chairman's emission claims raise new questions)

Overview: Glanza and Hyryder

The Toyota Glanza is a feature-rich premium hatchback powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It’s available with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox and starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car competes with other premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, priced from ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom), caters to compact SUV buyers. It stands out with its strong-hybrid variant, offering superior fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The Hyryder rivals popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

With this festive campaign, Toyota is not only easing the financial entry into car ownership but also reinforcing its commitment to delivering practical and attractive mobility solutions for Indian buyers.