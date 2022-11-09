Home / Car Bike / Toyota removes this SUV from official website after sales decline: Report

Toyota removes this SUV from official website after sales decline: Report

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:16 PM IST

The Toyota dealers were recently offering discounts between ₹50,000 and ₹70,000 to clear the stocks of Urban Cruiser. The company was offering a minimum of ₹12,000 cash discount, exchange bonus worth ₹24,000, free accessories worth ₹5,000 and corporate discount worth ₹3,000.

The Urban Cruiser SUV model had witnessed impressive sales in the past few months, selling 2-3,000 units a month(AFP Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Automobile giant Toyota has removed its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Urban Cruiser due to declining sales. It has also removed the model from its official website too, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

The Urban Cruiser SUV model had witnessed impressive sales in the past few months, selling 2-3,000 units a month. But shockingly, the sales came down to 0 in October this year. It had sold 330 units in September. The model is not listed on the company's website, leaving many to believe that it has stopped the bookings for the model, just like it did for Innova's diesel variant.

The Toyota dealers were recently offering discounts between 50,000 and 70,000 to clear the stocks of Urban Cruiser. The company was offering a minimum of 12,000 cash discount, exchange bonus worth 24,000, free accessories worth 5,000 and corporate discount worth 3,000. However, it is learnt that Toyota had begun to clear the stocks in August itself. It is also being speculated that there was no sale of Urban Cruiser as the entire stock was clear in October. The SUV has an ex-showroom starting price of 9 lakh.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 1.5 litre K series petrol engine which generates a 105PS power and 138 Nm of torque. Its engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV's head an tail lamps, alloy wheels are similar to Maruti's Brezza. However, the front and rear bumpers have undergone changes.

Recently, Toyota's rival Maruti had shut the sales of S-Cross after it reported zero sales for three straight months.

    HT News Desk

