Toyota unveils 2024 Tacoma pickup truck, designed and engineered for US market

Toyota has finally revealed the first images and feature details of the 2024 version of its Tacoma pickup truck. The fourth generation Tacoma, said Toyota in a press release on May 18, has been designed and engineered for the United States market. Toyota's 20204 Tacoma pickup truck (Image courtesy: Toyota)

“With even more off-road capability and the quality, durability, and reliability that our customers expect along with a host of options for every owner, we are confident that Tacoma will remain the top choice for mid-size pickup buyers," the release quoted Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager, as saying.

2024 Tacoma: Powertrain

The Japanese auto giant is offering two ‘powerful and efficient’ powertrains using a turbocharged 2.4-litre four cylinder. For entry-level SR grades, the engine generates 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft (329.5 Nm) torque. For all other grades, these increase to 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) torque when paired with the new eight-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i).

Manual transmission models, on the other hand, produce 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) torque.

2024 Tacoma: i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain

According to Toyota, this is the ‘most powerful’ powertrain it has ever offered with a Tacoma. i-FORCE MAX combines the 2.4-litre engine with a 48 hp electric motor for a total system output of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft (630.45 Nm) torque. This output is nearly double that of the existing version of the truck, which operates on a V6 engine.

i-FORCE MAX is available with TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter halo models.

2024 Tacoma: Features

It has been given features such as Trailhunter (a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up ith the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID), segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat (for enhanced off-road driving control, and comfort), XtraCab long bed configuration (for enhanced interior functionality and cargo capacity), 14-inch touchscreen displays (with the latest Toyota Multimedia Audio system), in-house Safety Sense 3.0 (for all variants) etc.

2024 Tacoma: Launch

The sale will commence later in the year, and the i-FORCE MAX models will arrive in early 2024. The pricing details will be announced closer to the sale dates.

