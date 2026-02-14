Triumph Daytona 660 gets a discount of ₹1 lakh for limited time

A few dealerships of Triumph are offering a discount of ₹1 lakh on the Daytona 660, which is a sports tourer that the brand sells. The ex-showroom price of the Daytona 660 is ₹9,88,400. It is important to note that this discount is for a limited time and on limited units only. So, we would suggest that if you are interested in this deal, then you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership as soon as possible. The Daytona 660 is based on the Trident 660 and it competes against the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS 660 and Suzuki GSX-8R. The Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same underpinnings as the Trident 660. Personalised Offers on Triumph Daytona 660 Check Offers

What powers the Triumph Daytona 660? The Triumph Daytona 660 draws its performance from the same 660 cc platform used in the Triumph Trident 660 and the Triumph Tiger Sport 660. It uses an inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor with a 240-degree firing sequence.

For the Daytona, Triumph has revised the tuning to make it more performance oriented. The engine develops 93.70 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. In comparison, the Trident 660 produces 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. A six speed gearbox is standard on both models.

Service intervals for the Daytona 660 are set at 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Along with Road and Rain modes, the motorcycle also gets a dedicated Sport mode for sharper throttle response.