Triumph Thruxton 400: Check out 5 key highlights of the newly launched cafe racer

The Triumph Thruxton 400 has made its debut in India, reviving one of the most celebrated names in cafe racer history. Designed to merge retro appeal with modern-day engineering, this 398cc motorcycle is targeted at riders who want style, engaging performance, and everyday usability. Triumph Thruxton 400 is the new flagship cafe racer in the bikemaker's 400cc portfolio.

The newly launched Thruxton 400 will rival similar motorbikes in the segment, like the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. It also indirectly rivals the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Royal Enfield Scram 440. Here are 5 key takeaways about the latest addition to Triumph’s Modern Classic line-up:

1. Design inspired by racing heritage

The Thruxton 400 stays true to the spirit of the original cafe racers with its low clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, and colour-matched bullet seat cowl. A newly designed headlight fairing surrounds a round LED lamp, while bar-end mirrors and a minimal tail section complete the purposeful stance. Available in four dual-tone paint schemes, the bike manages to look authentic yet fresh, with subtle modern touches.

2. Upgraded engine

Power comes from a reworked 398cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 41 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Compared to the Speed 400, it features a revised camshaft and tuning for a stronger high-rev character, making it more exciting in the upper range while retaining smooth torque delivery. The setup includes a six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire throttle, and a stainless-steel exhaust for a distinctive soundtrack.

3. Riding posture and handling

The Thruxton 400 is built for a more committed riding position, with handlebars set lower and narrower than the Speed 400, and footpegs positioned higher and further back. The chassis is paired with 43mm upside-down forks at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, tuned for sharper responses. Combined with MRF Revz tyres and a single 300mm front disc with ABS, the bike promises confident handling in corners.

4. Features

While it wears a vintage look, the Thruxton 400 incorporates current technology. It offers switchable traction control, a torque-assist clutch, dual-channel ABS, and a USB-C charging socket. The instruments blend old and new with an analogue speedometer that houses a multi-function LCD, giving riders the essentials without breaking the retro theme.

5. Practical ownership costs

Triumph has given the Thruxton 400 the same build quality as its larger models, with details like machined cooling fins, aluminium badges, and a polished Monza-style fuel cap. Ownership is made easier with 16,000 km service intervals and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Buyers also get a wide choice of accessories designed specifically for the bike, from engine guards to quilted seats, all covered under the same warranty.