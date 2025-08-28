TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched: Price, booking, range, features, and more you need to know

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its latest electric scooter, Orbiter, in the Indian two-wheeler market. With this, the homegrown automobile manufacturer aims to increase its market share in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where the company already has the TVS iQube. The TVS Orbiter is the latest product from the brand to grab a larger chunk of the bulging market pie. Get Launch Updates on TVS Orbiter Notify me Notify me If you are planning to buy the TVS Orbiter this festive season, here are the key highlights of the electric scooter.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales, and keeping pace with that, the number of new products in this space is also growing. At some point, the segment was dominated by EV startups, but now, the legacy players have been finding a strong grip, and TVS is one of the key brands among them.

Launch timeline of the TVS Orbiter is strategic, considering the festive season is nearing, and it is that time of the year when automakers witness the largest number of bookings and sales every year. If you are planning to buy the TVS Orbiter this festive season, here are the key highlights of the electric scooter.

TVS Orbiter: Price and booking

The TVS Orbiter electric scooter has been launched at a price tag of ₹99,900(ex-showroom). Bookings for the electric scooter can be done from the auto company's official website. Also, customers can book the EV at the TVS dealerships as well. However, TVS has not revealed anything about the booking amount or the delivery timeline.

TVS Orbiter: Colours

The TVS Orbiter electric scooter is available in six different dual-tone paint theme options. These colour choices are - Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, Cosmic Titanium, Stellar Silver.

TVS Orbiter: Battery and range

TVS is yet to reveal the battery specifications of the Orbiter electric scooter. It gets a wheel hub-motor. However, the company has revealed that the electric scooter is capable of running a range of up to 158 km on a single charge. Also, the two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed that the Orbiter is capable of running a top speed of 68 kmph.

TVS Orbiter: Design and features

TVS Orbiter comes as an urban electric scooter. The design looks practical. It gets dual-tone paint, large LED lights, a generously sized widescreen, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth integration. Some of the key features include USB charging, OTA updates, etc.

TVS Orbiter: Key rivals

TVS Orbiter comes as a key challenger to rivals like Ather Rizta, Ola S1X and Hero Vida VX2.