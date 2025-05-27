Volkswagen Golf GTI launched in India as VW's second GTI badged car, challenging Mini Cooper S and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S

Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in India after a long wait. One of the most awaited cars, Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in the country at an introductory price of ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen claims the first batch of the Golf GTI hot hatch has been sold out completely. With the first batch of 150 units already sold out, the German auto manufacturer is now mulling the plan of bringing a second batch, which will have 100 units. View Personalised Offers on Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Check Offers The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU)

Powering this model is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 260 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched as a second GTI based car from the carmaker, as previously, the OEM launched the Polo GTI back in 2016. The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes positioned between the Mini Cooper S two-door and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, in the Indian market.

Here is a quick look at what the Volkswagen Golf GTI rivals offer.

The two-door Mini Cooper S comes priced between ₹44.90 lakh and ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Mini Cooper S significantly cheaper compared to the newly launched Volkswagen Golf GTI. Unlike the VW hot hatch, the Mini Cooper S comes available in multiple variant options, which are the Classic Pack ( ₹50.45 lakh), Favoured Pack ( ₹53.40 lakh) and JCW Pack ( ₹55.90 lakh). Powering this model is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with an automatic gearbox and churns out 201 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is another option for the consumers who seek to buy a performance in this space. However, at ₹94.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S comes priced at nearly double compared to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Powering this model is a 2.0-litre engine mated to an automatic gearbox pumping out 415.71 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 270 kmph.