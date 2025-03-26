Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI pre-bookings begin. Everything you must know

Volkswagen India has started accepting pre-bookings for its upcoming Tiguan R-Line, which is slated for launch in the country on April 14. Bookings for the Tiguan R-Line can be done via the company's official website or at the Volkswagen dealerships across India. Besides that, the German auto giant has also started inviting consumer interest for the Golf GTI, through its website. The automaker further stated that the Golf GTI will be sold online only. The Golf GTI will be launched shortly after the Tiguan R Line. Volkswagen Tiguan-R-Line and Golf GTI are slated to launch in India soon.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes as a performance-focused version of the SUV. The SUV measures 4,539 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, and 1,656 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. It will be available in six different colour choices. The Tiguan R-Line is expected to be available in India in a single and fully loaded variant. In that case, expect it to come powered by a 2.0-litre TS petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the India-bound performance SUV are yet to be known.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Scheduled to follow the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line shortly, is the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Expect it to come to the market sometime during the end of the second quarter of 2025. The new Golf GTI will arrive in India in its Mk 8.5 avatar. Details like the colour options, variants, and pre-bookings for this model are expected to be available in the coming weeks. Powering the Volkswagen Golf GTI will be a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which will be paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. This engine will be capable of pumping out 269 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Also, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is claimed to reach the speed of 100 kmph from a standstill position in 5.9 seconds. The top speed of this performance hatchback is electronically limited to 250 kmph.