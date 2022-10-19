Volvo rolls out first locally assembled unit of XC40 Recharge. Top official calls it 'historic landmark': Report

Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer Volvo on Wednesday rolled out the first locally assembled unit of its electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) the XC40 Recharge. According to a report by HT Auto, the XC40 Recharge was rolled out from Volvo Car India's manufacturing facility in Hoskote near Bangalore Rural.

Speaking on the development, Volvo Car India's managing director said the roll-out of the first locally assembled unit was a historic landmark for Volvo, the HT Auto report said.

“Today's event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year,” Malhotra said on Wednesday, adding the roll-out was also a step in the right direction towards Volvo's goal of becoming an all-electric company by the year 2030.

The XC40 Recharge is Volvo's first electric car in India. It was launched on July 26 this year at a starting price of ₹55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in the country.

The XC40 Recharge has an electric range of up to 418 kilometres (km) and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in 4.9 seconds, according to Volvo's website.

The SUV generates 408hp of power and can charge from 10% to 80% in around 28 minutes.

The XC40 Recharge has a leather-free interior, back-lit ambience, partially recycled carpets and smart storage. The infotainment system is Google built-in- offering features such as Google Assistant, and Google Maps among others.

A panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon sound system are two other main features of the SUV

When it comes to safety, Volvo has provided six airbags to the XC40 Recharge, a power child safety lock, an emergency brake light and automatic door locking etc.

