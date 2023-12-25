'Want Thar for 700': Anand Mahindra reacts to Noida boy's amusing request

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid user of social media, often sharing viral videos and his quirky one-liners on X. On Sunday, Mahindra shared an adorable post of a young buy, hoping to buy a Thar for ₹700. Anand Mahindra's quirky reaction to a child asking for Mahindra Thar in ₹ 700

The now-viral video features a small boy from Noida named Cheeku, who believes that one can purchase a Mahindra Thar for just ₹700. While having the adorable conversation with his father, he thinks that Thar and XUV 700 are the same car.

However, the child's confusion seemed to have thoroughly amused Anand Mahindra, who posted the video and said that if his company was to sell the Mahindra Thar for ₹700, his company would be bankrupt.

Taking to X, the Mahindra chairman wrote, "My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Instagram (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon."

Not just Anand Mahindra, but social media users were also left amused by the quips of the child. Some internet users also urged Mahindra to fulfil the boy's wishes, while others proposed a business idea on the same lines.

A social media user said on the post, "Good idea to make 700 rs. Thar or XUV 700 toy car and to be gifted with selected models. It will be rage like hot wheels among kids and create a kids fan club."

Another user also suggested that Mahindra can start a lucky draw contest for those who book their XUV 700 with just ₹700. The one who wins the lucky draw will get the car only for ₹700, while the cost of the car will be recovered through the participants.