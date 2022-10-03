Home / Car Bike / Want to bring home a Toyota car? Prices of these models hiked by company

Want to bring home a Toyota car? Prices of these models hiked by company

Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:14 AM IST

Toyota India has announced a hike, by up to ₹1.85 lakh, for Innova, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire.

Toyota  Motor logo (File Photo/AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Toyota India has announced a hike in prices of some its vehicles. As per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you will now have to spend up to 1.85 lakh more to bring home Toyota's Innova, Fortuner, Camry or Vellfire. However, the India arm of the Japanese automobile giant has not increased the cost of models such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Innova

For both petrol and diesel versions of this mid-size multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the company has hiked pricing by 23,000. In petrol, the GX MT7 Seater and GX MT8 Seater, will now be available at 18,09,000 and 18,14,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, in diesel, the revised prices are: 19.13 lakh (GMT 7 Seater), 19.18 lakh (GMT 8 Seater), 20.05 lakh (G Plus MT 7 Seater), 20.10 lakh (G Plus MT 8 Seater), 20.17 lakh (GX MT 7 Seater), 20.22 lakh (GX MT 8 Seater), 21.87 lakh (GX AT 7 Seater), 21.92 lakh (GX AT 8 Seater), 23.34, lakh (VX MT 7 Seater), 23.39 lakh (VX MT 8 Seater), 24.98 lakh (ZX MT 7 Seater) and 26.77 lakh (ZX AT 7 Seater).

Toyota Fortuner

Also a mid-size SUV, Toyota has upped the pricing for the car's petrol and diesel versions by up to 77,000. In petrol, both 4X2 MT (2.7L) and 4X2 AT (2.7L) cost 19,000 more at 32.59 lakh and 34.18 lakh respectively.

In diesel, 4X2 MT (2.8L) and 4X2 AT (2.8L) can be purchased at respective cost of 35.09 lakh and 37.37 lakh, dearer by 19,000 each. Meanwhile, 4X4 MT and 4X4AT now cost 38.93 lakh and 41.22 lakh respectively, up by 39,000 each.

Toyota Camry and Vellfire

Dearer by 90,000, Hybrid is now available at 45.25 lakh while Vellfire can be bought for 44.35 lakh, 1.85 lakh more than the original cost.

