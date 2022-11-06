Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? These models available at up to 50,000 off

Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? These models available at up to 50,000 off

car bike
Published on Nov 06, 2022 10:55 AM IST

Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis, each of which belongs to the company's Nexa range of cars, come under this offer.

&nbsp;Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.
 Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki has announced discount of up to 50,000 on some its models, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. As per Live Hindustan, the discount is available on Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis – all belong to the company's Nexa range of cars – and is effective only for November.

Save 50,000 on Ignis: Customers can save up to 50,000 on the manual variant, and up to 20,000 on the AMT variant.

40,000 off on Ciaz: All manual variants of this mid-size sedan are available at up to 40,000 off, and automatic variants at up to 30,000 off. In the market, this car competes against Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

Discount of 10,000 on Baleno: Both petrol and CNG variants carry a discount of 10,000. It has competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa lineup

Launched in 2015, Nexa or ‘New Exclusive Automotive Experience,’ is a dealership network for the automobile giant's premium cars. Besides Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis, the lineup also has Grand Vitara and XL6. The aforementioned offer does not include Grand Vitara and XL6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out