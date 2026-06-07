Want to buy Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel comes roughly ₹2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+. With its ability to run on E85-compliant fuel, the new Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is a future-ready motorcycle, especially at a time when the level of ethanol content in petrol in the future is expected to increase significantly.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel in India at ₹82,810 (ex-showroom), alongside the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel . The Splendor+ Fle xFuel comes as the E85 petrol-compliant variant of the popular commuter bike. The manufacturer claims that with a wide range of technical upgrades, this motorcycle will be able to run on E85, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available in India soon. It comes at a time when the government is aiming to achieve a higher mix of ethanol in petrol in an attempt to secure the country's energy security.

To calculate the monthly EMI amount, the loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

If you are planning to buy the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI guide for you.

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹7,261. On the other hand, in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹3,802.

However, it must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on the down payment amount, loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.