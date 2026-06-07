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    Want to buy Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel? Here's your complete EMI guide

    The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is roughly 2,500 costlier than standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+ and it carries a host of technical upgrades.

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel in India at 82,810 (ex-showroom), alongside the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. The Splendor+ Fle xFuel comes as the E85 petrol-compliant variant of the popular commuter bike. The manufacturer claims that with a wide range of technical upgrades, this motorcycle will be able to run on E85, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available in India soon. It comes at a time when the government is aiming to achieve a higher mix of ethanol in petrol in an attempt to secure the country's energy security.

    The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is roughly ₹2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+, and it carries a host of technical upgrades.
    The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is roughly ₹2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+, and it carries a host of technical upgrades.

    The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel comes roughly 2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+. With its ability to run on E85-compliant fuel, the new Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is a future-ready motorcycle, especially at a time when the level of ethanol content in petrol in the future is expected to increase significantly.

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    If you are planning to buy the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI guide for you.

    Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI guide for buyers

    To calculate the monthly EMI amount, the loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

    Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel 82,810 82,8109.5%12 months 7,261
    24 months 3,802

    According to the calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 7,261. On the other hand, in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 3,802.

    However, it must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on the down payment amount, loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

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    Home/Car Bike/Want To Buy Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel? Here's Your Complete EMI Guide
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