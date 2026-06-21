Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Want to buy the new Kawasaki Ninja 500? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

    The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.

    Published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kawasaki India has launched the updated version of the Ninja 500 in the country, at a price tag of 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated version of the motorcycle 10,000 pricier than the outgoing model. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 remains mechanically unchanged. However, it sports a new Kawasaki signature green paint, and the engine has been upgraded to E20 compliance. With the rising demand and sales of premium, high-performance motorcycles in India, Kawasaki is expecting to see a demand surge with the launch of this model.

    The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged, but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.
    The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged, but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.

    Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a 451 cc parallel-twin engine that is now E20 petrol compliant, a mixture of 20% ethanol with 80% petrol, available across India as standard fuel.

    Check similar bikes

    Find more bikes...
    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    ₹ 5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    CFMoto 650GT

    CFMoto 650GT

    ₹ 5.59 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Z650

    Kawasaki Z650

    ₹ 6.65 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Benelli 502 C

    Benelli 502 C

    ₹ 5.25 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Matter Aera

    Matter Aera

    ₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹ 1.85 - 2.21 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    If you are planning to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and are wondering about the possible EMI that you would have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation.

    2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: How much EMI to pay every month?

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500, which costs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

    2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 5.76 lakh 5.76 lakh9.5%24 months 26,447 58,722
    36 months 18,451 88,235

    According to the EMI calculation to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500, if you opt for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be 26,447, which will be reduced to 18,451 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Car Bike/Want To Buy The New Kawasaki Ninja 500? Here's Your Complete Monthly EMI Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes