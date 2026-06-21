Want to buy the new Kawasaki Ninja 500? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Kawasaki India has launched the updated version of the Ninja 500 in the country, at a price tag of ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated version of the motorcycle ₹10,000 pricier than the outgoing model. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 remains mechanically unchanged. However, it sports a new Kawasaki signature green paint, and the engine has been upgraded to E20 compliance. With the rising demand and sales of premium, high-performance motorcycles in India, Kawasaki is expecting to see a demand surge with the launch of this model. The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged, but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a 451 cc parallel-twin engine that is now E20 petrol compliant, a mixture of 20% ethanol with 80% petrol, available across India as standard fuel.

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and are wondering about the possible EMI that you would have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation.