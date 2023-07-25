WATCH: Baba Ramdev drives Land Rover Defender 130. Check car's cost, features and other details

Yoga guru and founder of Patanjali Ayurved Baba Ramdev was recently spotted driving a brand new Land Rover Defender 130 in a Sedona Red paint scheme. A video of the Ayurveda proponent and businessman driving the luxury SUV has now gone viral. Instagram reels showed Ramdev taking a look at the brand-new car and then driving it. The 57-year-old yoga guru was not alone in the car as the video showed the vehicle was packed with people. Screengrab of the video showing Baba Ramdev driving Land Rover Defender 130.(Wheelscraze)

The car's base price start from ₹1.30 crore and goes up to ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom).

An expensive gift?

An automobile page on Instagram claimed that Ramdev did not make the purchase and the car was rather gifted to him by Divyanshu Kesarwani, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) of Patanjali Group in Uttar Pradesh's east and central region. The page has also mentioned that the car is Uttrakhand's first Defender 130.

Land Rover Defender 130

Launched in late February, the new Land Rover Defender 130 builds on the 110 version but is longer to accommodate more space in the third row. The model has been stretched by 340 mm behind the rear axle of the Defender 110, reported HT Auto.

Features

Its creature comforts and features include the 11.4- inch touchscreen infotainment system with PiviPro, a digital instrument console, connected car tech, four-zone climate control, a Meridian sound system, and electrically adjustable front seats. There's also Clear Sight view, Clear Sight Ground View, 360-degree cameras, Matrix LED headlamps, air suspension, and 20-inch wheels. The second and third rows are also arranged in stadium-style seating, which means the seats are slightly elevated for a good view of the road.

The deliveries of the new model have begun recently. Defender 130 is the largest version of the SUV and can seat up to eight people.