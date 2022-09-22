What are the 4 ‘Brahmastras’ for road safety? Delhi Police's tweet has the answer

Earlier this month, Delhi Police put out a post on its Twitter handle, informing readers of four rules they should keep in mind for road safety. The rules – ‘speed limit, seat belts, following traffic signals, and keeping an eye on the rear view mirror’ – are the ‘Driving Brahmastras’, the tweet said, evoking the recently-released Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’.

“Safe driving ka Brahmastra! #Brahmastra @aliaa08,” posted Delhi Police, tagging Alia Bhatt. The tweet was posted on September 9, the day of the film's release.

According to HT Auto, the tweet is inspired from a dialogue in the movie.

Delhi Police's awareness campaign

Recently, Delhi Police began a campaign to convince people to wear seat belts when seated on rear seats of cars. The drive began last week, and challans have already been issued to more than 50 people. Under the campaign, violators are being fined ₹1,000.

In recent days, there has been a lot of attention on road safety, in particular on wearing belts on rear seats, in the wake of the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. On September 4, Mistry and a co-passenger were killed when the car they were travelling in met with accident in Maharashtra's Palghar. There were a total of four passengers – including the driver – in the car, and they were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

Initial police investigation revealed that the two passengers on the backseats did not have their belts strapped on.

