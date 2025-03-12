Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid launched at 1.45 lakh. Here's what the hybrid bike gets

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid was launched at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the FZ-S Fi Hybrid becomes the first-ever 150 cc hybrid motorcycle in the country. The all-new 2025 FZ-S FI now comes with Yamaha's new hybrid powertrain.

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid gets a balanced yet aggressive design with a more sculpted tank cover which has sharper edges than before. This gives the overall two-wheeler a sleeker look and makes the motorbike look more proportional as well. The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in two colours, namely Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Subtle changes

Yamaha improved the handlebar position for more comfort, especially for long rides. The handlebar switches have also been adjusted for easy access, even when wearing gloves, and the horn switch has been relocated to improve use.

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S SI Hybrid is 2,000 mm in length and 780 mm wide. The height of the two-wheeler is 1,080 mm, and the wheelbase is around 1,330 mm. The newly introduced bike has a seat height of 790 mm and a ground clearance of around 163 mm. The 2025 FZ-S also receives a substantial change with the incorporation of front turn signals into the air intake area, which improves aerodynamics and design.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Engine

The motorbike is powered by a 149cc Blue Core engine that has been designed to meet OBD-2B requirements. This E20-compliant powertrain unit delivers 12.2 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The engine is equipped with technologies including Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS), which enable battery-assisted acceleration, quieter starts, and increased fuel efficiency by automatically switching off the engine while idle.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Features

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid gets a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT which gets Y-Connect app, allowing for smartphone connectivity. It offers Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation through Google Maps, displaying real-time directions, intersection details, and road names for an effortless riding experience. Additionally, the fuel tank now features an airplane-style fuel cap that stays attached during refuelling for added convenience.