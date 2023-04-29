Home / Car Bike / Yulu launches Wynn, its first e-scooter. Check price, other details

Yulu launches Wynn, its first e-scooter. Check price, other details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2023 11:03 AM IST

The homegrown auto maker claims anyone aged above 16 can drive Wynn without a driving license.

Electric mobility company Yulu has launched Wynn, its maiden electric scooter which, the auto maker says, aims to be a ‘last-mile mobility option.’ A single-seater vehicle, Wynn carries an introductory price of 55,555 (ex-showroom), which will later be extended to 59,999 (ex-showroom).

Yulu's Wynn electric scooter.
Customers can book the e-scooter at a fully refundable amount of 999. Also, Wynn will be available only in Bengaluru for now, and make its way to other cities later in the year. Deliveries, meanwhile, are slated to begin in mid-May.

Yulu's Wynn: Features

The 2-wheeler, which comes in Moonlight White and Scarlett Red colour schemes, gets several features such as keyless access, as well as ‘instant family sharing.' Riders will also get connectivity to the Yulu mobile app, OTA updates, remote vehicle access, and more.

Yulu's Wynn: Battery

Its battery packs will be swappable, and users will be able to exchange these within just a minute, allowing for an extended range with zero turnaround time. Also, users can charge the battery at home, doing so with a portable charger.

Additionally, Yulu has joined hands with Magna to set up a joint venture, called Yulu Energy. Under this, swapping charging stations will be established across the country.

‘Drive without driving license…’

Yulu says anyone aged above 16 can drive Wynn without a driving license. Wearing a helmet, however, is recommended irrespective of licensing requirements.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

