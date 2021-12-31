New Year 2021 gets a rocking welcome with digital parties on campus

celebrations

New year parties on campus will go digital this year, as college students prep to video chat with friends to welcome 2021 in swag tonight! “We are planning to party with our friends on mobile apps and platforms that people other wise use for meetings. The plan is to follow online makeup videos, and get ready together while we laugh at each other’s half attempts at a winged liner, and then dress up and play games and dance to songs. As our parents won’t let us out, this is the best we can do for now,” says Amrutha Devan, a Miranda House student.

Will the online bash make up for the physical new year parties that were once much sought-after by college kids? “Being in the middle of a pandemic, we can’t really go and meet each other and party all the night as we used to previously,” says Ajaygosh Chakravarty, a Hindu College student, adding, “At such times, just spending some quality time chatting and laughing with each other, even if it’s over video calls, means a lot! Tonight, one of my friends will play the guitar and we’ll all sing and have fun!”

Not just getting party ready, even clicking selfies/pictures topped the to-do list for youngsters partying on New Year’s Eve. Now that everything’s going digital, how are the young party lovers managing? “We can’t really click selfies together, but we’ll definitely take screen shots of our group chats and upload them on social media! Parties are made by sharing the vibe, not by the place and physical congregation. And the good part about digital parties is that you can party from the comfort of your home! Imagine the time it saves to travel to venues especially when most of the places are overcrowded. OOTD? PJs and a comfortable tee shirt,” says Abhiram Aji, a student of Hansraj College.

What more can a student expect from a digital New Year’s party if it saved them some pocket money! “Digital parties have so many pros. First of all, we aren’t going to be paying bucket loads of pocket money to get into a club when our living room can double up as a party zone! Secondly, everyone orders their own food so they can enjoy their favourite dishes instead of having to eating a fixed menu at the host’s party. And there more: Our friends and friends of our friends are free to join in and virtual interactions are always less anxiety prone than physical ones, so the more the merrier!” says Shajeer Ali, another Hindu College student.

