1,600 encroachments found along Ludhiana's Buddha nullah in initial survey

1,600 encroachments found along Ludhiana’s Buddha nullah in initial survey

As per officials, revenue records of 900 encroachments have not been found yet

chandigarh Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:04 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The width of Buddha Nullah, the main drain of Ludhiana, has decreased over the years and it overflows almost every monsoon.
The width of Buddha Nullah, the main drain of Ludhiana, has decreased over the years and it overflows almost every monsoon.(Gurpreet Singh/Ht)
         

During the ongoing survey being conducted to demarcate the Buddha Nullah, authorities and contractors have found over 1,600 encroachments including houses and factories along the nullah.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The findings are of an initial survey and has not been completed yet. As per officials, revenue records of 900 encroachments have not been found yet. The matter will now be taken with officials of the revenue department. Notices will be served to property owners to show the ownership documents. It may take some more time to complete the project, but the encroachments along the nullah will be removed and the MC is also taking up plantation drives for its beautification.”

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said that during the initial survey it has been found that some encroachments have been done within several feet of nullah area. Few religious buildings and plots allotted by municipal corporation to its employees are also part of encroachments.

The contractor who has been deployed for the demarcation project has not submitted the final report with the MC yet.

Earlier, the special task force constituted to clean the nullah had directed the MC to conduct a survey for removing encroachments and beautification of the nullah. The demarcation process commenced on July 8 so the nullah’s width can be increased.

Apart from MC, irrigation and revenue departments are also involved in the process.

The nullah is the main drain of the city. Due to encroachments, its width has decreased over the years and it overflows almost every monsoon, which creates trouble for the residents of the area.

