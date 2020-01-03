e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 1 held for kidnapping, killing Karnal trader’s son, two accused at large

1 held for kidnapping, killing Karnal trader’s son, two accused at large

The accused had called Vishu at a shop and kidnapped him in a car, which they snatched on gunpoint from a person at Cheeka of Kaithal, a few days ago

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Five days after the son of a plywood trader was kidnapped from Nissing village of Karnal district, his body was recovered from Khanauri of Sangrur district in Punjab on Friday, police said.

Police said one of the accused Amandip Singh alias Baba, a resident of the same village, has been arrested. Efforts are being made to nab the other two accused Rajender alias Jinda and Ravinder alias Binder of Gondar village, who are absconding, police said.

Superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said on December 29, 2019, Darshan Lal, a resident of Nissing village had filed a complaint about the kidnapping of his 30-year-old son Vishav Bhartia alias Vishu.

The complainant alleged that the kidnappers had called on the mobile phone of his neighbour Buta Singh and demanded ₹5 lakh ransom to release of his son. He said they had left ₹2.50 lakh at the place told by the kidnappers.

Police said the arrested accused has confessed that they killed Vishu after taking the money as he could disclose their identity. He said they had dumped his body near Khannori in Punjab.

The accused had called Vishu at a shop and kidnapped him in a car, which they snatched on gunpoint from a person at Cheeka of Kaithal, a few days ago, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused for murder and kidnapping.

