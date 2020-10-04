e-paper
10 arrested as police raid spurious liquor factory in Panchkula

10 arrested as police raid spurious liquor factory in Panchkula

Joint team of Panchkula police and the chief minister’s flying squad acts on tip-off that fake liquor is being sold at Mauja Sarakpur village on the Mauli-Raipur Rani Road

chandigarh Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Bottles of fake liquor seized at a factory in Panchkula district.(HT Photo)
         

Ten persons were arrested as a joint team of Panchkula police and the chief minister’s flying squad on Sunday raided a spurious liquor factory and seized 33 boxes with alcohol and other material .

Acting on a tip-off on October 3 at 1 pm that spurious liquor was being sold at Mauja Sarakpur village on the Mauli-Raipur Rani Road, the team raided a factory in the area at 10:20pm on Sunday.

Two tanks of 1,000 litre capacity each, one filled with water and another with spurious liquor were found at the site and boxes packed with alcohol with labels of ‘Malta’ seized with a 40-litre can of spirit and other materials.

People who were at the spot pasting the labels on the bottles were arrested with a few other men who were making the liquor.

Their names were revealed as Krishan from Sarakpur, Ranbir from Mirchpur (Hisar), Sagun Singh of Kurukshetra, and Surender Pal and Gautam from Saha, all in Haryana; Jaibir, Ram Lakhan and Prem Singh from Bareilly; and Rajesh Kumar from Shahjadpur, all in Uttar Pradesh; and Bhim Singh of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Investigations revealed that Krishan and Ranbir bought the material to make spurious liquor from Panipat and sold the product at Saha, Shahjadpur, Naraingarh, Shahabad and other areas.

A case under section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act, and sections 420, 465, 468,473,120B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

