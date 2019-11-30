10 months on, MDU, Rohtak, still awaits appointment of regular V-C

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:51 IST

The delay in appointment of a regular vice-chancellor (V-C) at Maharshi Dayanand University has created an administrative logjam.

Rajbir Singh, vice-chancellor of the state university of performing and visual arts, Rohtak, is currently holding the additional charge of V-C at MDU for the past 10 months.

In January, Brijender Punia’s term as MDU’s V-C had concluded and he joined Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar as a professor.

More than 9,500 students are enrolled with MDU in various courses. Students and teachers have now started expressing apprehensions if they would ever get a new vice-chancellor or not.

Pradeep Deswal, state president of INSO and a student of MDU, said the prestigious university was losing its charm in the absence of a regular V-C.

“Without a regular V-C, operations have taken a hit. The university had to extend the dates for filling PhD forms this month as the prospectus was not available. The university is known for its law and sports departments, but no event has been organised in the past 10 months to honour the students and players whereas it was a common practice during previous regimes. We are planning to launch a strike for the appointment of a regular V-C,” he added.

Deepak Malik, another student, said, “I don’t know why the governor and the government have not taken any step to appoint a new V-C even after the formation of BJP-JJP coalition government. Even the contractual employees are not getting their salaries on time. We have asked deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala to take up this issue with the chief minister in the cabinet meeting,” Malik added.

MDU dean academic affairs Ajay Rajan did not respond to phone calls made to him to know more about problems being faced by students and staff in the absence of a regular V-C.

However, university registrar Gulshan Taneja maintained that official work was not affected and regular files were being cleared on daily basis.

“Obviously ,the university is waiting for the appointment of a regular V-C. And, it is the duty of acting V-C Rajbir Singh to give equal time to MDU as well as the state arts university,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that acting V-C Rajbir Singh is facing a case in the Punjab and Haryana high court against his appointment as the V-C of Rohtak’s arts varsity.

Ashutosh Mishra, the complainant in the case, had said that Rajbir Singh’s appointment as the V-C was ‘wrong’ as neither did fulfil the requisite criteria nor did he have the experience of working as a professor.

Despite repeated attempts, comments of acting MDU V-C Rajbir Singh could not be elicited.