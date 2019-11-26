10 yrs on, education dept yet to take possession of govt land for Patiala school

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:13 IST

Around 10 years have passed since the state cabinet allotted four-canal land to the government elementary school at Gobind Nagar for construction of its campus building. But the education department is yet to take possession of the land. The school has been functioning from a dharamshala since its inception, 50 years ago.

Dr Ambedkar Employees Federation of Punjab has lodged a complaint with the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in this regard. There are only two classrooms and a verandah in the dharamshala building where 67 students of five classes come to study.

A piece of tarpaulin is being used in the verandah to protect students from direct sunlight and for making space to accommodate more students.

According to a letter from Punjab home affair and justice department to the state education and revenue department, the then Punjab government had transferred the land of open Nabha jail on the name of the school in 2010. The cabinet had given its approval for this on January 22, 2010.

On February 5, 2010, the home affair and justice department had written to the revenue department to complete further mandatory proceedings. However, neither did the education department take possession of land nor make other arrangements to provide campus to the school.

President of the Dr Ambedkar Employees Federation of Punjab, Jatinder Singh Mattu, who lodged the complaint with commission, said, “Despite the school being 50-year-old, government has failed to provide a safe and academic environment to the students.”

“Despite allotment of land, the school is yet to get its campus building. This is a violation of Right to Education Act,” he added.

District education officer Amarjeet Singh said, “I have already directed the block education officer to find documents pertaining to land allotment. I will take up the matter with the state government.”