e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 100 years of SAD discussed during webinar at Panjab University

100 years of SAD discussed during webinar at Panjab University

Experts spoke about the challenges being faced by the party

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

Panjab University’s Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER) on Monday organised a webinar on 100 years of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Speaking about challenges being faced by the political party, Amarjit Singh Narang, former registrar and retired professor of political science at IGNOU, New Delhi, said, “The party has failed to address farmers’ issues, despite claiming to be a party for farmers. Federalisation of polity and BJP emerging as the dominant party has allowed SAD to shed its anti-Centre politics and share power at the Centre,” he said.

Ashutosh Kumar, chairperson of political science department, PU, said, “SAD, as a ‘Panthic party’, was formed by a religious congregation to serve religious and political interests of Sikhs. But, given territorial and demographic changes in Punjab at the time of Partition and after, the party found itself trapped at the crossroads of region and religion. As a result, it transitioned from pursuing the politics of ‘representation’ in colonial Punjab to the pursuit of ‘a territorial homeland’ for the Sikh minority in post-Partition India.”

top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In