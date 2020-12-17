e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 12,000 names missing from voters’ list: Mohali DC orders probe

12,000 names missing from voters’ list: Mohali DC orders probe

Girish Dayalan has said additional deputy commissioner (general) Aashika Jain will conduct the inquiry and submit the list in 15 days

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has alleged that even the names of sitting councillors had been deleted from the voter lists and threatened to stage a protest against SDM Dera Bassi, MC executive officer and other officials.
Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has alleged that even the names of sitting councillors had been deleted from the voter lists and threatened to stage a protest against SDM Dera Bassi, MC executive officer and other officials. (HT Photo)
         

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday ordered an inquiry into 12,000 missing names in the voter’s list in Dera Bassi following a complaint by NK Sharma, the city’s MLA from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Dayalan said additional deputy commissioner (general) Aashika Jain will conduct the probe and submit the list in 15 days.

He also directed all electoral registration officers (EROs) to go through the provisions of The Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994, The Punjab Municipal Election Rules, 1994 and the instructions issued by the State Election Commission (SEC). They will ensure strict compliance of the same throughout the entire process of elections, including adherence to given dates and the publication of the final electoral rolls, Dayalan said.

Complaining about the missing voters’ names, NK Sharma had alleged that the Congress had murdered democracy by modifying the voters’ list. He also alleged that local Congress member Deepinder Singh Dhillon could have had a hand in excluding the voters’ names from the final list.

Sharma had alleged that even the names of sitting councillors had been deleted and threatened to stage a protest against SDM Dera Bassi, MC executive officer and other officials for working “at the behest of Congress.”

