12 administrative secretaries shifted as new Haryana govt effects its first major reshuffle

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:30 IST

In the first major reshuffle after taking charge in Haryana in October, the BJP-JJP coalition government on Wednesday shifted 12 administrative secretaries.

The chief administrator of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Dammu Suresh, was also shifted. His transfer as divisional commissioner, Rohtak, comes close on the heels of a vigilance inquiry ordered by chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar into an alleged fraud by HSVP officials by ordering the restoration of resumed plots in Gurugram in violation of rules.

Rohtak divisional commissioner Pankaj Yadav replaces Suresh as the chief administrator of HSVP.

Among the administrative secretaries transferred on Wednesday are Sanjeev Kaushal, who was posted as additional chief secretary (ACS), cooperation. He retains the charge of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Pranab Kishore Das has been posted as ACS, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, while Alok Nigam goes as ACS, medical education and research, besides retaining forests and wildlife.

Devender Singh is ACS, irrigation and public health engineering; Trilok Chand Gupta is ACS, skill development and industrial training and retains the charge of power, new and renewable energy, transport and employment.

Amit Jha has been posted as ACS, science and technology; Siddhi Nath Roy is ACS, urban local bodies; Rajeev Arora is ACS, PWD (B&R), and retains the charge of health and family welfare besides being the chief resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

TVSN Prasad has been posted as ACS, industries and commerce and civil aviation and retains the charge of finance.

Anurag Rastogi is principal secretary, excise and taxation, while Anand Mohan Sharan has been posted as principal secretary, mines and geology besides retaining the charge of sports and youth affairs and principal resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Ashok Khemka has been posted as principal secretary, archives, archaeology and museums.