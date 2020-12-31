12 arrested for causing ruckus in Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:17 IST

As many as 12 allegedly intoxicated persons have been arrested in Shimla for causing a ruckus. The accused were arrested around 11pm near Panchayat Bhawan, here, on Monday.

They have been identified as Amit Sharma, 30, Suresh, 29, Kamlesh, 29, Prakash, Virender Thakur, 39, Yaspal, 23, Narayan Singh, 48, Bhwan Singh, 40, Bala Ram,29, Dula Ram,35, and Satpal,34; all residents of different villages of Sirmaur district.

The accused were intoxicated and started quarrelling with each other over some petty issue.

“A case under Section 114(5) of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act was registered against the accused and they have been produced before the magistrate” said Omapati Jamwal, superintendent of police.

The Shimla Police, in its advisory, had already warned that stern action would be taken against those who create ruckus or are found intoxicated in the town during the New Year celebrations.

htc