12 booked for murderous attack on 28-year-old man in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:24 IST

The Division Number 7 police have booked 12 people for attempting a murder bid on a 28-year-old man over an old rivalry in Guru Nanak Nagar on Saturday.

The victim suffered multiple injuries in the attack and was admitted to a private hospital on Chandigarh Road.

The accused have been identified as Shiva, Monu Gujjar, Laddi Gujjar, Ruby, Mukesh Gandhi, Rakesh Gandhi and their six accomplices, who have yet to be identified.

The victim, Kulwinder Singh of Tajpur Bet, told the police that he was going to Guru Nanak Nagar on his motorcycle. The accused intercepted him on the way and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, iron rods and sticks.

The accused also damaged his motorcycle, before fleeing the spot, while leaving him in a pool of blood.

Passers-by came to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital.

ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said that both groups had old rivalry over some issues.

A case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 325, 341, 506, 148, 149 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused on Kulwinder’s complaint. A hunt is on for their accused.