12 booked for robbing, thrashing petrol pump staff

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:43 IST

At least 12 people were booked for thrashing the employees of a petrol pump, and robbing them of ₹17,000 and a mobile phone on Monday, late evening, police said.

One Sanjiv Kumar of Panjpeer road, in his complaint, said an unidentified man turned up at the pump to buy petrol. When told the pump was closed, the accused started arguing with Kumar.

The accused then telephoned his accomplices and asked them to reach the pump. Within five minutes, 11 more people turned up and started thrashing Kumar and his co-worker Jaswinder Singh. The accused robbed them of ₹17,000 and a mobile phone.

A case was registered under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:43 IST