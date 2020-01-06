12 injured as HRTC bus collides with truck in Nahan

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:45 IST

At least 12 persons, including a six-year-old girl sustained injuries, in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus collided with a truck on NH 7.

The accident took place on Monday, four kilometres from Nahan, where the driver of

the truck lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Nahan Depot bus, after which it overturned.

The injured are Sukhpreet, 6, of Sadora, Haryana; Ravi Kumar, 32, of Nahan; Raziya, 39, of Kala Amb, Sirmaur; Akhilesh, 22,

of Uttar Pradesh; Tamanna, 22,

of Moginand, Sirmaur; Surjeet Kaur, 45, of Haryana; Ram Pratap, 28, of Paonta Sahib;

Kaushalya, 55, of Dhaula Kuan; Dhanveer Singh, 69, of Dhaula Kuan, Deepa Thakur, 30, of Nahan, Anil Kumar, 33, of Sarkaghat, Mandi and Gurmukh Singh, 59, of Yamunanagar, Haryana.

The injured were rushed to Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan where they are undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmaur Ajay Krishan Sharma confirmed the incident and said police are conducting investigation.