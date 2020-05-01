e-paper
128 vehicles impounded, 298 rounded up in Chandigarh

Since prohibitory orders came into force on March 24, police have rounded up more than 19,698 people and impounded 6,261 vehicles.

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 00:42 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh police impounded 128 vehicles and rounded up 298 persons for flouting lockdown orders, on Thursday.

As many as 85 vehicles were temporarily seized while five persons were arrested for violating curfew, police said.

A resident of Sector 17 who went out to release a captured rat was detained, and later released, police added.

On Wednesday, 17 people were arrested in 15 cases registered at Bapu Dham colony for violating lockdown orders.

Also, since prohibitory orders came into force on March 24, police have rounded up more than 19,698 people and impounded 6,261 vehicles.

As many as 789 people have been arrested in 528 cases for violating curfew orders, including going out for morning/evening walks and stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

