Home / Chandigarh / 135 appear for CLAT in Ludhiana, 58 skip

135 appear for CLAT in Ludhiana, 58 skip

The centre authorities took stringent precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and social distancing norms were followed

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
CLAT candidates outside the examination centre at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday.
CLAT candidates outside the examination centre at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday.(Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
         

The Common Law Admission test (CLAT) for admission to various law colleges in the country was held at the TCS ION digital zone in Sherpur Chowk on Monday.

Around 135 of the 193 registered candidates appeared for the exam.

The centre authorities took stringent precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and social distancing norms were followed. Student wore masks and were thermally screened outside the exam centre.

Candidates reached the venue at 1pm ,and keeping in mind SOPs, were asked to maintain social distancing outside the gate. Hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance gate, near the examination hall and inside the hall.

The paper comprised 150 questions of 1 mark each and had five sections including English, logical reasoning, mathematics, legal aptitude and general knowledge.

Aspirants said the paper was moderately easy and added that the general knowledge section was relatively tough compared to the others.

Nidhi Jain, a candidate, said, “Of all the five sections, general knowledge was the toughest, and took a lot of time. The others were moderately easy.”

Another candidate, Arman Negi, a student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said, “The paper was moderate to difficult as majority of the questions in general knowledge questions were indirect and time consuming . The logical reasoning section was also difficult.”

