16-year-old labourer crushed to death under lift of 4-storey building in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:08 IST

A 16-year-old labourer died after getting crushed under the lift of a four-storey building in Islam Ganj on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11.15 am when the victim, identified as Arvind, was cleaning the first floor of the building, where carry bags are manufactured.

As the elevator started moving, he accidentally fell inside the shaft and got crushed under the lift.

After the incident, other labourers working in the unit panicked and informed the unit owner. They also alerted the deceased’s brother-in-law, who was residing near the unit.

The labourers in the factory rushed Arvind to Christian Medical College and Hospital but he was declared dead.

Rajesh, the victim’s brother-in-law, said that Arvind hails from Uttar Pradesh and had been residing here for the past six months. Rajesh also works for the same owner and transports goods for the unit.

The deceased’s sister Sunita said her brother died due to the negligence of the unit owner.

Unit owner Gurcharan Singh, however, told mediapersons that the deceased was not working here, he was just here to meet his brother-in-law Rajesh.

Inspector Surinder Kumar, Division number 2 station house officer, said it has been confirmed that the deceased was an employee of the unit and was cleaning the floor when the mishap took place. “The case will be registered on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s kin,” he said.