e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga

17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga

So far, 40 Huzur Sahib pilgrims have been found positive for Covid-19 in the district.

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Moga
The patients were already quarantined in different centres of the district
The patients were already quarantined in different centres of the district(HT PHOTO )
         

Seventeen Hazur Sahib pilgrims have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Moga, taking the district count to 55.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said all 17 patients had returned from Nanded last week. “The patients were already quarantined in different centres of the district. Now, we have admitted them to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Moga.”

On Tuesday, 10 persons, including seven contacts of Nanded pilgrims, had tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 40 Huzur Sahib pilgrims have been found positive for Covid-19 in the district.

top news
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news