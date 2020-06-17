18 pockets in Bapu Dham Colony lose buffer zone tag

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:51 IST

Barring few blocks of houses in the buffer zone, the UT administration lifted perimeter control from all 18 pockets of Bapu Dham Colony on Tuesday.

The latest to lose the buffer zone tag are pocket numbers 4, 5, 7, 13, 14, 16 and 20. However, some houses here will still remain under perimeter control restrictions.

While buffer zone curbs were removed from pockets 1, 6, 10, 11 and 12 on June 8, as they did not have any active Covid-19 case, pockets 2, 3, 9, 17, 18 and 19 were cleared on June 2.

The administration’s decision comes at a time when residents of the colony have been up in arms over placing even areas with no active case under strict restrictions.

Of the total 20 pockets in the colony, now only pocket number 15 remains as a containment zone. The only other containment zone, pocket number 8, was cleared of restrictions on June 8.

On Monday, the area affected committee, comprising the MC commissioner, deputy commissioner, health department officials and a WHO representative, had decided that there was no need to continue the restrictions.

GUV, UT OFFICIALS ATTEND PM’S TELECONFERENCE

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore and other senior UT officials, including UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida and home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, attended a teleconference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers. The meeting was called to discuss the strategies to tackle the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Chandigarh’s recovery rate is highest in the country. A major area of concern for the city is the recent spike in Covid-19 cases outside the containment zone, largely due to the positive cases being reported from among the people coming from outside,” said an official, who attended the meeting.