194KG HEROIN HAUL: Truck used for smuggling drug from Gujarat to Punjab seized

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:38 IST

The anti-drug special task force (STF) has seized a truck that was allegedly used to smuggle the consignment of 194kg heroin which was recovered from a house in Sultanwind area here on January 31.

“We have seized a truck that was apparently used for the consignment’s smuggling,” said inspector general of police (IGP), STF, Kaushtubh Sharma while talking to HT over phone.

Officials said the truck, seized from Bathinda, was used for smuggling heroin from Gujarat to Amritsar on the order of the racket’s kingpin Simranjit Singh Sandhu, a resident of Amritsar, who was recently arrested in Italy on the basis of a red corner notice (RCN) issued by the Interpol at the request of the anti-terror squad (ATS), Gujarat.

The officials said acting upon the STF’s information about the truck’s eizure, the ATS has apprehended three men who allegedly smuggled the heroin consignment in the truck. They were identified as Razak Sumra, Karim Siraj and Sunil Barmase of Gujarat. “A Gujarat-based transporter to whom the recovered truck belongs has also been detained,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a local court on Tuesday extended the police remand of five accused in the case — Sukhwinder Singh, Major Singh, Tamanna Gupta, Arman Basharmal of Afghanistan, and Punjabi movie actor Mantej Mann for three days.